Truck company vows to find driver who illegally dumped tires

FOX 46 is getting results for a local business who were victims of an illegal tire dump. We first told you about hundreds of used tires being dumped at Kemp USA in the Lockwood Neighborhood of Charlotte on Wednesday.

The owners tell FOX 46 Charlotte when they saw a Penske truck backing up and dumping hundreds of used tires on their property, they didn’t know what to do.

While still managing day to day operations, providing medical supplies to EMS crews and lifeguards, the business owner called CMPD.

A police report was filed, but weeks have gone by without an arrest. The towering pile of tires also hasn't moved.

The owners of Kemp USA reached out to FOX 46 Charlotte after seeing our series of reports about illegal dumping across Charlotte.

"So my thought process was maybe they will know of a way that we can get rid of these,” said Tracy Gulbenkian from Kemp USA.

FOX 46 got to work and when our story aired Wednesday someone from the Penske Truck Company was watching.

They called Kemp USA Friday, telling the owners they may be able to track down the driver.

Finding whoever dumped the tires is key. According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality the suspect could be charged with a felony. A judge could then require the person to clean-up the mess or pay for clean-up costs.

FOX 46 also reached out to city council members Friday as well as solid waste services. They tell us the tires could be recycled at one dump, but the business owner would still be responsible for payment.