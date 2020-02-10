Truck plows into east Charlotte home, sends woman to hospital

A woman has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a truck slammed into an east Charlotte home early Monday morning, according to emergency officials.

The accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at a house located at the intersection of Briar Creek Road and Commonwealth Avenue.

A man tells FOX 46 he was cooking breakfast and broadcasting it on Facebook Live when a woman the couple knew stopped by the house to grab a plate. She then went outside to move her vehicle because it was blocking another customer and lost control of her truck, slamming it into the front of the home.

The man's girlfriend, who was sitting inside in the living room, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Damage to the front of the house is extensive. The man who lives inside the home told FOX 46 that he is actually renting the property and currently doesn't have insurance.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.