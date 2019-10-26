Truck strikes, drags motorcyclist in Rock Hill

article

A motorcyclist was struck by a truck and dragged a short distance on Saturday in Rock Hill.

Officials responded to calls around 9 p.m. on Saturday to Highway 5, also known as West Main Street, and Woodward Road, to a report of a motor vehicle incident. Upon arrival witnesses told officers a truck struck a Suzuki motorcycle causing the bike to be wedged against the truck. The bike and its occupant were dragged before the driver was ejected and the truck continued to drag the motorcycle before it became dislodged and then the truck left the scene.

The motorcycle occupant was transported to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

This remains an open investigation.