Truckers struggle to find parking in Charlotte, lawmakers want action

Missouri trucker Shawn Lucia says when it comes to finding parking the Queen City takes the crown.

“This is probably one of the worst with parking,” said Lucia. “It’s hard. It’s very hard. The truck stops fill up fast.”

Lucia is delivering hand sanitizer and toilet paper to Amazon. With no parking available, he pulled his tractor-trailer into an abandoned lot off I-85.

Nearby, the Love’s Travel Stop on Sam Wilson Road is packed with trucks, forcing some drivers to park on the side of the highway.

Lucia waited for his delivery instructions at the site of a shuttered bar, Hooper’s Tavern, sandwiched between tossed out couches and a twisted and rusted metal structure that appears on the verge of collapse.

He says it’s not uncommon to drive 30-40 miles out of the way to look for a parking space in Charlotte, which could make him late on a delivery.

“Find a vacant parking lot, shoulder, on-ramps, off-ramps, and hope to God the cops don’t come by and say, ‘Hey you gotta move.”

A series of FOX 46 investigations found it’s not the cops but rather aggressive towing companies accused of booting truckers inside private lots, often while drivers are still inside. Instead of asking them to move, truckers say they’re forced to pay thousands of dollars.

“That’s ludicrous,” said state Rep. Nasif Majeed, a Democrat from Mecklenburg County.

In response to what FOX 46 uncovered, Majeed now wants to work to create more parking spaces for truckers along interstates. He wants the state to purchase land for that purpose and has already contacted the governor’s office.

“Based on the information you shared I think it’s highly needed that we construct some type of study to address this problem,” said Majeed. “And remedy this situation because what we’ve got going now is disgusting.”

At least a half dozen state lawmakers are now looking into ways to cut down on “predatory” towing practices in response to a series of FOX 46 investigations.

Meanwhile, Lucia continues to drive 11 hours a day. He sleeps when he can. The last time he saw his wife and four kids was two and a half months ago - “before all this started.”

“It’s a pain in the butt,” he said. “That’s crazy.”

From inside his truck, on his way to Amazon, he says he wasn’t aware his fellow truckers are being booted and towed until FOX 46 alerted him. After learning what’s happening, his emotions ran high.

“They can’t do that,” he said. “I’d just use bolt cutters and cut their chains. Ninety-five percent of us we do carry guns with us. So, we don’t play.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is investigating 11 towing related complaints, all in Charlotte.