Trucking companies complain of being booted, towed while delivering essential supplies in CLT

FOX 46 is continuing to try to get results for truck drivers who are working to get much needed supplies to your families.

An email sent to investigator Matt Grant Thursday about a truck driver being booted while hauling supplies in Charlotte had us asking more questions.

It’s just one of several complaints about tow company's slapping these drivers with thousands of dollars in fines.

“My company's been running real hard over the last two weeks,” Dimetrius Wingo said.

Dimetrius Wingo drives for and owns Y-Fly express. He says his small trucking company was contracted by FEMA to transport water bottles.

“They're going to Harris Teeter, Walmart we just keep the stores stocked up,” Wingo said. “The way the stores are emptying I would think it's real critical.”

Wingo lives near the Home Depot on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. He says he's had permission from the manager to park his truck here overnight for the past nine months.

This week he says new signs popped up -and his truck was towed. A-1 towing solutions demanded more than $4,000 to get it back.

“It did it took our truck away from us so you’ve [got to] realize we missed our loads.”

Lajuan Monroe was hauling meat and says the same thing happened to him.

“I just don't understand why they'd want to take advantage of truckers at a time like this,” Monroe said.

FOX 46 has received about a half dozen complaints we've received this week, including this one from Mo Trucking in South Carolina.

Their driver was also booted by A-1 Solutions while paying for gas on his way to deliver Clorox supplies to the Queen City and forced to pay three grand on the spot to have it removed.

A man who answered the phone at A-1 towing solutions would not give FOX 46 his name and refused to consider refunds, saying:

"I'm not giving them nothing. We have a towing agreement to keep tractor trailers and cars off that property after hours. If they don't work there, the place is closed, they have no right to park there."

Attorney General Josh Stein's office is investigating four similar complaints.

“What I would urge any trucking company or frankly any person if they're being gouged because of this emergency let my office know so that we can investigate it,” Stein said.

Home Depot says it's looking into the matter. A-1 Towing Solutions has a similar name to Charlotte's A-1 Towing and Recovery, but they are not related. A-1 Towing and Recovery says its competitor's behavior sounds predatory to them.

