Trucking company with ties to NC files for bankruptcy

Nearly 4,000 employees are being affected after of one of the largest trucking companies in the country filed for bankruptcy Monday.

The Indiana-based company Celadon shut down all operations just days after two former officials were charged in a fraud scheme.

The trucking company has ties to NC with a hub that sits just 15 minutes east of Winston-Salem in Kernersville.

According to reports, Celadon truck drivers fuel cards were turned off, leaving drivers to fend for themselves.

A Love's in Rowan County tells FOX 46 they often saw Celadon truckers come through their station, but in the last 48 hours they have been nonexistent.

Earlier this year the company agreed to pay more than $40 million dollars to settle securities fraud allegations stemming from falsely reporting profits and assets.

