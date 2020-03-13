Trump expected to declare national emergency on coronavirus, at press conference

article

President Trump announced that he plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the coronavirus crisis, as concerns over the spreading outbreak wreak havoc on the economy and American life.

Fox News is told the president is expected to declare a national emergency.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" he tweeted.

The announcement comes as major sporting and other events are called off or postponed, businesses across the country institute telework policies, government buildings and schools shutter and other disruptions rock the nation, amid efforts to curb the transmission of the virus. It also comes amid conflicting reports over whether another person who came in contact with Trump in recent days -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro -- tested positive.

