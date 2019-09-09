'Trump' license plate rejected for being offensive

Talk about drunk texting.

A Swedish man’s application for a vanity license plate reading “TRUMP” has been denied.

Marcus Saaf told the Aftonbladet newspaper that he recently purchased a new American SUV (model unspecified) and “was drunk and thought it was fun to apply” for the custom registration, but was denied.

Swedish Transport agency rules explicitly prohibit political messages, along with other potentially “offensive” terms on license plates.

“In retrospect, I understand that it can be perceived as such. I will keep the registration plate I have,” Saaf said.

