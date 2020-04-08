Trump: New data shows African-American community being disproportionately affected by COVID-19

New data shows the African-American community is being impacted harder than anyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday evening, President Trump and his coronavirus task force addressed what they call disproportionate statistics.

Nearly half of people who tested positive for the virus were African-Americans. To dig deeper, that exact number is 44 percent.

Doctor Anthony Fauci talked about these staggering numbers and what's being done to address it.

Doctor Deborah Birx, another member of the task force, pointed out that data does not show minorities are more susceptible to the virus, but they are more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease and poorer outcomes.

