Trump takes aim at candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

We're just hours away from a huge day that could set the path to the White House.

Democratic candidates are making last-minute stops to get votes in key states, like here in North Carolina. Meanwhile, President Trump held a ‘Keep America Great’ rally at the Bojangles' Coliseum. At tonight's rally, the President jabbed at the Democratic presidential candidates and even let some fans get on stage to campaign for him.

At times you could hear the cheers and chants from outside Coliseum and there was a pretty loud one when Senator Lindsay Graham took the stage.

President Trump touched on a lot of points throughout his hour-long speech. He took some shots at his Democratic competitors, but he also mentioned his stance on pro-life.

“The pro-life. I wanted him to hit on that. That's one of the reasons I support him and he mentioned it and he talked about it. It made me feel that much better about the next four years,” said Melody Kennedy.

PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITS CHARLOTTE, DRAWS SUPPORT FROM SMALL CAROLINA TOWNS

He touted adding more than 200,000 jobs to North Carolina since he was elected and emphasized his disdain for sanctuary cities.

FOX 46 asked supporters as they were leaving the rally tonight what they liked hearing the most.

“I enjoyed hearing about first responders. Being a veteran and a first responder, hearing how he wants to put America first and take care of the country,” said Martinus Isley.

“The school thing really hit me. We started homeschooling here, so the school choice thing is really important to us, and also the late-term abortion,” Cara Chester said.

The President didn't hold back when it came to talking about Elizabeth Warren and her past comments regarding Native American ancestry.

He also attacked former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg and continues to berate him calling him "Mini Mike."

But the person he really went in on was former vice president Joe Biden.

