'Trying 2 impeach Jesus too!': Kannapolis church makes waves again with sign

A Kannapolis church is creating talk around the town with their latest message on their sign.

Pastor Tim Jones at Resurrection Baptist Church reached out to FOX 46 Wednesday after putting the message "Trying 2 impeach Jesus too! Won't happen either!"

Jones is no stranger to controversy. Back in 2016, he put another controversial message up outside of the church, saying "We are voting and not for Hillary!" He said based on past experience, he was prepared to hear from the community about his latest opinion.

The pastor told FOX 46 that he will be heading to Capitol Hill in the coming days to show his support for President Donald Trump as days of impeachment hearings continue.

While churches aren't allowed to endorse or oppose political candidates, Pastor Jones said he's willing to do anything if he believes it's what's best for the country.

