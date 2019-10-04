TSA, DMV officials: Get your Real ID before 2020 deadline

If you think waiting at the DMV is frustrating now, just wait: In a year, officials expect even longer lines as people will be flooding the offices to get their Real IDs.

The TSA estimates that one million passengers will be left stranded, unable to fly or return home from a trip, come Oct. 1, 2020. That is the date the TSA will start requiring travelers show a Real ID driver’s license, or show a passport, in order to fly domestically.

“Don’t be the visitor to this airport who shows up at the checkpoint with a non-refundable flight, a non-refundable vacation,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz, “and you cannot get through the checkpoint.”

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, which requires states to issue enhanced driver’s licenses, identified by a gold star.

“A Real ID is critical to homeland security,” said Koshetz. “It has embedded security features. It’s issued in a way that we know who you are who you are and you are not a terrorist trying to evade detection.”

“I think TSA gets a little overboard on photo ID kind of stuff but that’s just me,” said Rick Fornoff, who has a “very faded” license. He says he will get a Real ID “sometime this week” – and he won’t be alone.

In North Carolina, DMV officials have issued 1.4 million Real ID’s so far, and anticipate issuing 1.8 million more in the next year, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Karen Brown. South Carolina has issued 970,000 Real ID’s and expects to issue 800,000 to a million more, said South Carolina DMV spokesperson Lauren Phillips.

A half-million South Carolinians are eligible to apply online, Phillips said. That is not the case in North Carolina, where you have to physically go to the DMV. For years, FOX 46 has reported on long lines at North Carolina DMV’s. At a news conference at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Brown acknowledged “very long lines” at DMV’s in 2018, saying they were “not as prepared to issue Real ID’s” in 2018 as they are now.

This summer, she said they had 110,000 more customers and reduced wait times by over 50 percent.

“We have implemented major efficiencies,” said Brown.

To speed up wait times, North Carolina DMV’s will have online appointments and hold “Real ID Days” with services specifically designed to help people convert their driver’s licenses.

Brandon Stubbs doesn’t have a Real ID, yet, because he just found out he will need one. As he waited to go through a TSA checkpoint to fly home to Cleveland, he realized in less than a year, he will need a passport to make the same trip – unless he gets the new license.

“I’m going to have to get one,” he said. “I mean, if I can’t fly without it, I’m going to have to get it.”

TSA officials say anyone who flies on Sept 30, 2020 without a Real ID will not be able to fly back home after Oct. 1, 2020. Passengers can use a military ID or passport to fly after the deadline date. A regular driver’s license will not be enough.

“If it makes things safer for everybody,” said Stubbs, “it’s not a big deal to me.”

To learn more about Real IDs, click here.