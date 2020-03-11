TSA officers test positive for coronavirus in California
Officials say three TSA agents at an international airport in San Jose have tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Wednesday the agency released a statement on the situation.
"All TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home."
The three employees worked at Mineta San Jose International Airport.
The agency says screening checkpoints remain open and the CDC, state, and local health departments are all actively responding.