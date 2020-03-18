Twitter is calling for Christmas in March; people are putting their Christmas lights back up as a sign of hope amid coronavirus fears
(FOX 8 WGHP) - Twitter users have a great idea that's really lighting up the Internet!
They are calling for everyone to put their holiday lights up to spread a little cheer during this tough time.
Many latched on to the idea, hoping that it could give everyone a smile and build a sense of community as we're facing a difficult situation.
The displays are bringing back a little bit of that joy so many of us only experience during the most wonderful time of the year!