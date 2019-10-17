Two arrested in attempted armed robbery at Rowan County home

article

Two men have been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery that occurred at a Rowan County home back in September.

Dundrielle Blakene, 40, and Dandre Mitchell, 20, both face multiple charges including felony attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident happened late Friday night on Sept. 13 at a home on Foster Road in Woodleaf. According to the sheriff's office, Blakene, Mitchell and a third suspect, identified as Robin Otto Worth Jr., approached the home with the intent of robbing 28-year-old Daquon Martin and 26-year-old Ronald Martin.

A confrontation broke out between the suspects and homeowners and shots were fired on both sides, police said. Worth Jr. was shot and died in the homeowner's front yard. Deputies said he was found with latex gloves on his hands, and a black shirt covering his face.

After the other two suspects fled the scene, the Martins were able to leave their home and make their way to a hospital in Statesville. Based on self-defense, murder charges related to the deadly shooting of Worth Jr. will not be filed, according to the Rowan County DA's Office.

Both Blakene and Mitchell are being held at the Rowan County Detention Center. Blakene is being held on a $500,000 bond for felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling among other charges. Mitchell is being held on a $75,000 bond for attempted robbery.