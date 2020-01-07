Two banks in Belmont robbed within minutes of each other, police say
BELMONT, N.C. - Two bank robberies occurred in Belmont Tuesday afternoon just minutes apart, according to local authorities.
The first bank robbery happened at the Capital Bank located at 6440 W Wilkinson. The second robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank located at 118 N Main Street.
According to police, the suspect in the second robbery was described as wearing a brown, curly wig with a hat, white face paint, and a bandaid on his nose.
Scene of one of two bank robberies in Belmont Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the suspect in the SunTrust Bank robbery, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, was able to escape with cash.
Gaston County Police's K9 is assisting Belmont Police in these investigations.