Two banks in Belmont robbed within minutes of each other, police say

Two bank robberies occurred in Belmont Tuesday afternoon just minutes apart, according to local authorities.

The first bank robbery happened at the Capital Bank located at 6440 W Wilkinson. The second robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank located at 118 N Main Street.

According to police, the suspect in the second robbery was described as wearing a brown, curly wig with a hat, white face paint, and a bandaid on his nose.

Scene of one of two bank robberies in Belmont Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect in the SunTrust Bank robbery, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, was able to escape with cash.

Gaston County Police's K9 is assisting Belmont Police in these investigations.