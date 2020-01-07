Expand / Collapse search

Two banks in Belmont robbed within minutes of each other, police say

Scene of two bank robberies in Belmont Tuesday

BELMONT, N.C. - Two bank robberies occurred in Belmont Tuesday afternoon just minutes apart, according to local authorities. 

The first bank robbery happened at the Capital Bank located at 6440 W Wilkinson. The second robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank located at 118 N Main Street.

According to police, the suspect in the second robbery was described as wearing a brown, curly wig with a hat, white face paint, and a bandaid on his nose. 

Scene of one of two bank robberies in Belmont Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect in the SunTrust Bank robbery, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, was able to escape with cash. 

Gaston County Police's K9 is assisting Belmont Police in these investigations. 