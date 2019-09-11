Two charged in 21-year-old's overdose death in Cabarrus County; marks first case of its kind

article

Two people have been charged in connection to the overdose death of a 21-year-old man in Cabarrus County, according to the sheriff's office.

Kayla Lynne Taylor and Anthony Wayne Hester were taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and charged with the death of Charles Douglas Allmon, 21, of Mt. Pleasant.

Allmon died from fentanyl toxicity shortly after purchasing drugs from Taylor and Hester on January 10, 2019. During the course of the investigation, deputies worked with the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office to determine charges.

The charge is possible through the “Death by Distribution” bill, signed into law earlier this year.

This is the first time the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has charged an individual with murder by drug distribution.

Taylor, 27, of Concord, has been charged with second-degree murder by drug distribution and felony selling of a schedule II controlled substance. She is in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $790,000 bond.

Hester, 33, of Concord, was charged with felony selling of a schedule II controlled substance. He is in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.