Two people found dead in Lancaster CO. home

Two people were found dead inside a Lancaster County home on Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 8:30 p.m on Rhodins Lane regarding residents of a home who had not been seen in a while and packages piling up outside.

Officers knocked on the door, circled the home, and then eventually took a ladder up to the second floor where two bodies could be seen.

CSI was called in to investigate and both bodies appear to be that of the homeowners. One victim appeared to be in his 30's and the other appeared to be in her 80's.

The remains an active and open investigation.