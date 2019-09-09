Two people shot near Exxon gas station in southeast Charlotte, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting Monday in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Monroe Road at Sharon Amity Road at 3:04 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. As they arrived to the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

K-9 responded and was able to track and locate a second man nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation," CMPD said to FOX 46.

At this time, officers are not looking for any additional people.There are no additional details to provide at this time.