Two possible cases of coronavirus in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just announced there may be two cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

According to DHEC representatives, the two possible cases are not connected.

One case is located in Kershaw County and the other possible case is located in Charleston County.

In a statement, DHEC provided preliminary information that one patient is an elderly adult female from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.

Reportedly, a second patient is an adult female from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy.

The statement mentions that the second patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.

The samples submitted have tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory.

However, the samples must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in order to be classified as actual cases of the novel coronavirus also called COVID-19.

The CDC results typically take 24 to 48 hours for confirmation.

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm. DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources,” says South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Governor McMaster will hold a media briefing with state public health officials tomorrow, Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 AM.