Two sex abuse cases filed against Charlotte Diocese

Trouble continues to pour in on the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte. They face two new lawsuits accusing two priests of sexual abuse.

“One of the reasons victims don’t come forward until later in life is just because it so hard,” said the accuser’s attorney, Sam McGee.

Because of action by lawmakers, childhood victims of sexual abuse have two years to file lawsuits, even if the statute of limitations has run out

“My clients, between the two of them, have faced multiple suicide attempts, psychiatric hospitalizations homelessness,” McGee told FOX 46. “You know, have really struggled to just have even a somewhat normal life.”

The two men filed lawsuits Monday against the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, alleging years of sexual abuse when they were young teens. Their original cases were dismissed because, their attorney says, the statute of limitations ran out.

“One was an altar boy who, of course, was completely betrayed by the type of person in whom he put the absolute most faith,” McGee said.

In December, the Charlotte Diocese released a list of priests who have been credibly accused of abusing minors. Both priests mentioned in the lawsuits are on that list, and so are the allegations made by the two men.

Advertisement

The Charlotte Diocese intends to battle the lawsuits in court saying,

“The Diocese of Charlotte is aware of two lawsuits, pertaining to allegations that date back to the 1970s and 1980s, filed Monday by individuals whose claims against the diocese were previously dismissed by the North Carolina courts. We disagree that the diocese is liable to the plaintiffs and will respond to the litigation in court at the appropriate time. The diocese takes allegations of child sexual abuse very seriously and remains committed to providing a safe environment for all people, especially the young and vulnerable.”

McGee disagrees saying, “Basically what the diocese is saying is these allegations from these two men are credible allegations. This is something that happened, but they just don't want to be held accountable for it.”