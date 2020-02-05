Two teens charged in armed robbery spree in SE CLT

article

Two 16-year-old's are facing charges for their involvement in a series of robberies that occurred last week in southeast Charlotte.

Around 7 p.m. officers responded to reports of a car robbery near 8900 South Tryon. The suspects stole a red Hyundai Elantra, which had a key left inside of it.

Three days later officers responded to calls near 7800 Ella Jane Lane about a father and his one-year-old daughter being approached by two suspects with a gun who stole their belongings and fled on foot.

Three hours after that incident an armed robbery involving a red Hyundai Elantra took place near 8800 Gerren Court. The victim stated he was approached by two suspects with a gun and stole his belongings.

Ten minutes later an armed robbery was reported near 3800 Margaret Mitchel Court where three victims reported items stolen.

15 minutes later a fourth report of a robbery came in nearby 5900 Quercus Cove Court involving the same vehicle and armed suspects who took property from the victim.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, which led to a chase and eventually the suspects fleeing on foot. Both were taken into custody and face multiple charges including firearm, robbery and traffic-related charges.

Advertisement

This remains an active and open investigation.