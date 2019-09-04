U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage to for residents impacted by Dorian

article

U-Haul is offering up to 30 days of free storage for anyone that stands to be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The company says locations in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage to those residents as the storm nears the southeast coast, threatening thousands.

The hurricane is expected to impact the eastern regions of several states with heavy rains and winds. Several coastal areas in the four states are under mandatory evacuations, and

“Thousands of people are in evacuation zones and will be heading inland,” stated Matt McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president. “U-Haul is seeking to help by offering our dry and secure self-storage facilities to those in need. People can store their belongings at no cost for 30 days.”

91 self-storage facilities in Flordia have been made available for use, and 42 are open across Georgia and the Carolinas.

If you need more information, or may need to use the storage facility for more than 30 days, contact your nearest participating store.

For a full list of locations offering free storage in Florida, click here.

For a full list of locations offering free storage in Georgia and the Carolinas, click here.