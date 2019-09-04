U.S. residents struggle to contact friends, family in Bahamas

Pictures and videos flooding social media offer a glimpse into the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The island, buried in water and debris, is home to thousands including people like Darnelle Rolle.

"I've never seen anything like it," Rolle said. "It's heart wrenching.”

Rolle has been scrambling after the storm just to make contact with loved ones to see if they're ok.

"I wasn't able to speak to my brothers, my best friends, some of my family my cousins. Today was the first day that I was able to speak to my brother," Darnelle said.

Samone Carey was another who thought the worst as the storm ravaged the island. She was on the phone with her 14-year-old brother trying to help him get their family to safe ground when the phone went dark.

"I instructed my brother to find something that he could break the roof in with so they can climb up there when the water got too high. He's scared, and as I’m instructing him we lost contact," Carey said.

What was only hours without contact, Carey said felt like days.

"Your family is possibly dying and you have no idea.”

It was a sad reality for many families on and off the island.

"My best friend lost her aunt who died because she couldn't hold on any longer. She was sitting on a roof for hours waiting to be rescued."

Thousands of homes, buildings and families now destroyed.

"It's such a somber vibe, and then you can drive through the streets and see bodies floating,"

The hardest part for most people attempting to get in contact with their loved ones is the fact that the lines are down. The Bahamian government has put out numbers for people to call. If you’re having trouble reaching a loved one you should contact the Bahamas consulate general's office at 305-373-6295.

If you know of a U.S citizens needing assistance in the Bahamas, call 888-407-4747 (in the united states) or 202-501-4444 (abroad), or email acsnassau@state.gov.