Uber driver charged in passenger's death

article

An Uber driver is facing charges in the death of a passenger due to an accident that occurred on Saturday in east Charlotte, CMPD says.

Geoffrey Adams, 57, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle. Konjit Frangulis, 40, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers responded to calls about a motor vehicle accident near 400 East WT Harris Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. A female passenger was found lying unresponsive in the road and pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Adams, an Uber driver, was in a 2014 BMW 535i struck a utility pole after running off the road in the northbound lanes. The rear passenger was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. Adama was wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

This remains an active and open investigation.