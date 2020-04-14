Uber driver 'screening' passengers before rides

An Uber driver says he is still picking up passengers despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus, but he is taking some measures to keep himself safe.

"[I] just say 'are you having any symptoms like fever or a lot of coughing or shortness of breath?' And I also ask them 'where will I be driving you?;" said Hank McGovern.

Long gone are the days of calling an Uber and just hopping in, at least if McGovern is your driver. He says he's spent the last month since the spread of the coronavirus screening his passengers before picking them up.

"A couple of people, not many, but a couple people I did turn away. Like one of the last people i turned away was a young female and I called her and asked where I would be taking her. She said actually you're picking up my friend and he's going to be coming to my house and I said 'no, I don't think so.'"

Drivers doing rideshare aren't required to screen passengers but they are encouraged by companies like Uber to make sure safety is top priority.

"They're sort of in the middle as far as that goes. They're very objective about it. Their policy is that we don't have to pick up anybody who we think would be unsafe. Now that said, they said we can't discriminate against anybody base on sex, religion or race."

Although Uber doesn't have a strict policy, McGovern says he's only picking up passengers who are going to work or to get food and other essentials.

"We have a stay at home order from the Governor, so I don't want to drive people around if it violates that order."