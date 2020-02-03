Uber rider killed in crash, company says driver now banned from app

A woman was killed after she was ejected from her Uber in a crash. Now, that driver is being charged with her death.

That crash happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say the driver, Geoffrey Adams, crossed a median, hit a utility pole and two trees near the 400 block of East WT Harris Boulevard.

Police say the passenger, 40-year-old Konjit Frangulis wasn't wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the car.

UBER DRIVER CHARGED IN PASSENGER'S DEATH

FOX 46 reached out to Uber about that crash and they sent us this short statement saying quote "our hearts go out to the rider and her family."

The driver, who remains in the hospital with serious injuries, has been banned from the app and Uber is cooperating in the police investigation.

Uber says he is banned from driving for them for life.