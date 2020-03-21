UNC Chapel Hill, Fort Bragg announce new virus cases

article

While a fourth person has tested positive for the coronavirus at Fort Bragg, UNC Chapel Hill is reporting its first confirmed case.

On Saturday an active service member in their mid-20's who had recently traveled out of state tested positive.

Fort Bragg has implemented an essential employee-only policy that as of now lasts through Tuesday.

The individual is in isolation at their residence on fort Bragg.

Meanwhile, UNC Chapel Hill says it has confirmed positive cases on Saturday but didn't go into detail other than saying 'UNC community members.' the university says due to privacy issues they will not be releasing or identifying any individuals.