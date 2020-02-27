UNC Charlotte cancels several study abroad programs amid coronavirus

article

UNC Charlotte officials say spring break study abroad trips to China, South Korea, Japan and Northern Italy have been canceled as more cases of coronavirus are being reported.

The university says the decision was made in order to "ensure the health and wellbeing of our students." They have contacted the students affected by this cancellation and there have been no other decisions made on trips past those occurring over spring break.

According to school officials, the Office of International Programs will work with students and faculty to minimize the impact of the cancellations on students’ programs of study.

The university has been in contact with students and faculty currently studying abroad in areas identified as affected by the virus and will continue to be until this situation is resolved. There are no reports of any UNC Charlotte students or faculty studying abroad being ill.

The Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and meeting twice a week with the NC Division of Public Health, the CDC and the State Department to discuss next steps.

UNCC students and staff who travel to areas where the virus has been identified should register with the Office of Emergency Management by emailing emergency@uncc.edu.

The university says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.