UNC Charlotte evacuating 6 residence halls to aid in COVID-19 response efforts

UNC Charlotte is evacuating six residence halls on their campus to be used with Mecklenburg County or North Carolina's planning and response efforts for COVID-19.

Letter sent out to students:

"Last week, I wrote to you with information about the ways we are uniting to support our fellow Niners. Today, I am writing to tell you how Niner Nation may be called upon to help our local community in a significant way.

We are in an international crisis. We are being asked to live, study, and work differently. We must also think differently about our responsibilities to each other and the larger community during this time, which means sometimes stepping forward to serve the Charlotte region in new ways.

Similar to other universities, we are working closely with state and local officials to assess the needs of our respective communities in this extraordinary situation. During this time, it may become necessary for South Village residence halls (Holshouser, Hunt, Laurel, Levine, Sanford, and Scott) to be used in conjunction with Mecklenburg County or the state of North Carolina’s planning and response efforts for COVID-19.

All efforts in support of the county and state’s plans are critical to protecting the health and safety of our community as a whole. In the interest of saving lives, I have pledged the full cooperation of the University to the county and state as needed in the days ahead.

We have contacted South Village residents and are working to reunite them with any belongings left behind using a scheduling plan and protocol that practices appropriate social distancing during the relocation process.

Under the terms of the county and state stay-at-home orders, the University has been granted an exception for these residents to come back to campus under these circumstances. However, it will not be possible for students who lived in other residence halls to retrieve their belongings at this time. Once the county and state’s directives have been lifted, a process for a complete check out of all residence halls will be shared. We appreciate your patience and continued cooperation on this.

As we communicated on Monday, we have received guidance from the UNC System regarding prorated refunds for housing and dining charges for the semester. We will provide more information on the refund process as soon as possible.

I want to acknowledge the disruptions this decision is causing our students and their families. I appreciate their understanding and fast response during this extraordinary situation. I also want to recognize the staff members who are working around the clock to ready the campus should it be needed, on top of the many needs of our employees, students, and families.

This is a difficult situation, but supporting our community is why we exist. UNC Charlotte’s mission is to address the cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health, and social needs of the greater Charlotte region.

We also cannot forget that those who may need our help -- medical professionals, city, county and state officials, first responders, our neighbors -- are the same people who came running to assist us a little less than a year ago when we needed them most. It’s now our turn to help them.

The days ahead will bring additional challenges; that is certain. But we will do what Niner Nation always does: We will come together and support the community to which we proudly belong.

Sincerely,

Phil Dubois."

