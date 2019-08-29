UNC Charlotte football fans can now buy alcohol at games

It's officially a new era for UNC-Charlotte athletics. Fans can now buy beer and wine while enjoying some college football.

There are four different areas inside of the school's stadium where those 21 and up and grab a drink before the game.

This was all made possible after Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill earlier this summer allowing state schools to sell alcohol at athletic events.

LINK: Bill to allow sale of alcohol at UNC athletic events passes NC House

Officials say you must have your ID, and you can only buy one drink at a time. School officials say service will be cut off to anyone if their behavior gets out of line, or if it gets too rowdy at the event. They also stop selling drinks after the third quarter.

FOX 46 is told fans are accepting of the new idea, which follows the lead of other schools such as N.C. State University and Syracuse University.