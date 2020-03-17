UNC Charlotte makes sweeping changes amid coronavirus outbreak

article

UNC Charlotte made sweeping changes this week for students and staff amid the coronavirus outbreak, including all on-campus students are now bring required to leave their residence halls no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

FULL LIST OF CHANGES BELOW:

"Dear Niner Nation:

We are in historic and unprecedented circumstances as the world grapples with responding to COVID-19. Every day brings new information about how to best combat the spread of the virus, and with that comes new and changing directives. I know this may be confusing sometimes as we amend or update previous instructions to align with emerging facts, and I ask for your patience in this process. I assure you we are making every decision with the health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff in the forefront of our minds.

As part of the UNC System, UNC Charlotte must work closely with System officials on major decisions affecting classes, leave, and payroll. The System Office has issued additional guidance that will lead to the following changes in effect immediately at UNC Charlotte:

Classes and Labs -- All classes, including lab sections, will be online or remote effective March 23 and for the remainder of the semester. Students engaged in dissertation, thesis, or other individualized instruction should contact their faculty advisor/instructor. More information about advising and tutoring is available online. The Provost’s Office will provide additional information to faculty later today.

Residence Halls -- All on-campus students are required to leave the residence halls as soon as is practicable and no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, unless an exception has been granted by Housing and Residence Life (HRL). We believe it is important that you leave as soon as possible, so please take only essential belongings with you. Residence halls will be secured and you can return at a later date to retrieve your items. This is to ensure social distancing and protect the health of all students. HRL will provide more information to students and families immediately following this message.

Administrative Leave -- Administrative paid leave for all mandatory and non-mandatory employees, including temporary and student employees, will be in place for the following situations related to COVID-19: those who cannot work because of childcare or eldercare facility closings; those who cannot telework because their duties cannot be performed remotely and reasonable alternate remote work is not possible; and those who are unable to work due to cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms or are caring for someone with symptoms from these illnesses. Please see more information online.

Reimbursements: The UNC System has indicated that decisions about refunds for housing and dining fees will be postponed until at least April or until we are beyond the imminent issues facing us with mitigating the spread of the virus. We will not have any additional information to share with you until that time.This also applies to campus-based fees, including parking, and student activities facilities and programs.

Commencement: We have not made any decisions about spring commencement at this time, but we continue to monitor conditions closely. We know how hard our students (and families) have worked for this moment, and we pledge to be in touch with you as soon as possible if plans for the day change. You can also monitor the commencement website for the latest information.

Please review this information in more detail on the Emergency Management (EM) website, and watch the EM website and your email closely for the latest updates. You can expect new directives to be issued later today relative to building access and events. A NinerNotice will be issued with more information.

While I cannot say with certainty what the days ahead will bring, I do know this: There is no doubt about who we are as Niner Nation: We are strong, we are innovative, and we are resilient. We will come together, as we always have, to ensure the needs of our community are met.

Continue to take care of yourself, your loved ones, and your fellow Niners.

Sincerely,

Philip L. Dubois."