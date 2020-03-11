UNC Charlotte moving to online classes "wherever possible"

article

UNC Charlotte has announced that they will be holding online classes "wherever possible" as coronavirus continues to spread.

A NinerNotice was sent out to students Wednesday afternoon stating that the UNC System provided guidance on how the ongoing issue should be handled and UNC Charlotte officials are working to determine how they will implement the suggestions going forward.

They say beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing through March 31, online instruction for any class and case where it is possible. Some classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person attendance.

Teleworking is being encouraged to the maximum extent for staff. Mandatory employees will be required to report to campus as directed by supervisors.

Any events, gatherings, and university-sponsored where 50 or more people are expected are being canceled or postponed, unless authorized by the Chancellor. Any travel out-of-state is also suspended unless authorized by the Chancellor or Provost.

School officials are expected to assess the situation every Monday and continue to communicate with the campus community. They say more information on all of these action items will be provided by 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.