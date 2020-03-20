UNC Charlotte postpones May graduation

article

UNC Charlotte has postponed their graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The school made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying they're working to find another way to celebrate the achievements of their many students.

"We are incredibly proud of you and your academic accomplishments and know what an important milestone graduation is for you, your families, and your faculty," a notice said. "We are working to develop a thoughtful plan to recognize and celebrate your UNC Charlotte accomplishments," the notice said.

Current options include an in-person ceremony in either August or December. They say plans should be finalized by May.

"Commencement is one of our most cherished traditions, and we remain fully committed to celebrating this important day when we can ensure the health and safety of our graduates and their families. This is an extraordinary situation, and we appreciate your understanding, support, and patience. The enduring spirit of Niner Nation is one of resilience, and we will get through this together."