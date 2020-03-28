UNCC Center City employee tests positive for coronavirus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A worker who was contracted at UNC Charlotte Center City has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university said in a release on Saturday.
Classes were occurring online during the time of possible exposure and the threat to staff is low, officials say. The individual is in isolation and receiving medical care.
.The university says any employee who may have been in direct contact with the contract worker will be notified and receive additional information.