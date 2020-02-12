UNCC students disturbed to hear gun was fired on campus

Many UNC Charlotte students were alarmed to hear that a bullet was found on campus. Some of them tell FOX 46 the news immediately took them back to the deadly shooting that happened last year.

We spoke to one student who says the bullet was found in the same dorm her boyfriend lives in. She says yesterday was just a scary reminder of how quickly things can change.

“I think its concerning how did someone have a gun in their room," student Addie Lucas said.

"When I first saw it, I was scared because I thought we were going to have another incident like we did in April,"

"The first thing I thought was how someone had a gun on campus," Jalen Sanders said.

Sanders, just one of many students on high alert after a bullet was found in Lynch Hall on UNCC’s campus, says when he got the email he was shocked.

"How is it not a threat if there’s a bullet in a room and it’s so close to everyone? How can it not be a threat?”

A campus-wide alert told students that a bullet came from an adjoining room to where it was found. The email went on to say there was no reason to believe there was a threat to campus. While some students were worried others say they trust the university to keep them safe.

"I’m not concerned that much about it because I know campus will take care of it accordingly,” said Robbie Moss.

"They said they had it covered so I trust the university," Lucas said.

But Lucas says anything involving guns on campus brings back memories of the deadly shooting that happened last year.

"It’s a very sensitive issue and a lot happened that day and it was very impactful and it will be something that will affect us for the rest of our lives," she said.

Addie says she's hopeful Tuesday’s incident proves the university is continuing to do all it can to keep students safe.

"People will do what they want but we are more prepared now if something were to happen and that will protect us in the future," said Lucas.

No one was hurt in the incident and UNCC says the investigation is ongoing. No other comment was offered at this time.

