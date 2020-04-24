Unemployed restaurant, hotel workers in NC can get $500 to help pay bills

article

The restaurant and hotel industry have been some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 18,000 restaurants were forced to close their doors under Gov. Cooper's 'Stay-at-Home' order in North Carolina, leaving thousands out of work and in need of money to pay their bills and take care of loved ones.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recently launched a relief fund to provide fast access to cash for restaurant and hotel workers immediately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

"Thousands of North Carolinians from the restaurant and hospitality industry are without jobs or a source of income. They need money for basic necessities. They’ve always served us. Now it’s our chance to serve them back," the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association said on their relief fund website.

The North Carolina Hospitality Education Foundation is governed by a board of trustees who lead the foundation and guide its work. This foundation will appoint committees to review applications, rate them according to a structured rating system, and approve them for receipt of grant funds, up to $500.

Each applicant will be scored based on a set of criteria, on a scale of 1-10 points with the most points allocated being 30. Application scores will be ranked and awarded accordingly:

1. Level of Need

2. Number of years employed in the hospitality industry

3. Employer verification

If you’re in the hospitality industry and need immediate help, you can apply here.

On the website, you can also donate to the fund. Their goal is to raise $1 million to get into the hands of unemployed restaurant and hotel workers in North Carolina.