Unemployment checks starting to be dispersed

Unemployment claims are skyrocketing across North Carolina as businesses close their doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

For Lance Brown, March 16 is a day he won't forget.

“The morning of March 16 they notified me and told me I would be let go because of the impact,” said Brown.

Brown, a business to business rep in industrial electronic repair, found himself among one of the approximately 270,000 North Carolinians that filled for unemployed due to the coronavirus.

“I am not living paycheck to paycheck, fortunately, but, it’s still a lot of anxiety, the job loss and a lot of unknowns,” said Brown.

Monday, he got his first check direct deposited into his account.

“Fortunately, I was paid today. Approximately, two weeks later I got my first check and it was $350 which is I think is the max you can get per week,” said Brown.

Advertisement

Lance said he faced challenges accessing the website because it was down but had no issue over the phone. He added that because he asked for the extra $600, he was placed on a pending list. He didn’t receive the extra stipend today but it will be owed to him retroactively beginning next week.

Lance adds he knows many people are getting anxious about receiving their money but wants to let others know in a similar position to remain optimistic.

“The process worked for me. I hope it works for you. Give them two weeks, at least for the first payment. In the meantime, take care of your bills, talk to your creditors and watch what you’re spending,” said Brown.