Unemployment checks to begin going out this week

The first wave of checks for those who filed for unemployment will be sent out this week, according to a release by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Sunday.

270,000 North Carolinians filed for unemployment in the past two weeks. The COVID-19 national multi-trillion dollar stimulus bill was signed last week.

“Thousands of workers have lost jobs, but their bills don’t stop. My administration is working overtime to get unemployment checks out now. We’ll keep pushing every day for more state and federal help to save our workers and their families,” said Governor Cooper.

State officials say they are seeing an 'unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims'.

27,000 people filed for unemployment on Friday alone.

The North Carolina Division of EMployment says they expect to receive directive from the federal government this week.

