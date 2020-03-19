Unemployment insurance expanded during COVID-19 outbreak

With business coming to a halt, Charlotte travel agent Cookie Carney was forced to make a tough decision.

“I had one employee that I no longer have so I just let her say goodbye,” said Carney, who has worked as a travel agent for more than 20 years.

“Because you couldn’t afford to keep her?,” asked FOX 46’s Matt Grant.

“Yeah,” said Carney. “Because there’s no business for her to come in and do.”

Across the country, an estimated 18 percent of Americans have been let go or had their hours reduced due to the novel coronavirus, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll conducted March 13-14.

That could mean difficulty paying for food, bills and rent. So what can do you if you lose your job during this time?

First, ask your employer about continuing healthcare coverage. Find out if you’re eligible to receive severance pay or accrued vacation. Then, immediately file for unemployment insurance benefits.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order expanding access and waiving conditions like the one-week waiting period and requirements to search for a job. This applies if you’re laid off, have your hours reduced, or are prevented from working due to COVID-19.

If you’re quarantined and don’t get paid sick leave or time off, you are also eligible to receive benefits.

In South Carolina, benefits are treated as if you are laid off for no fault.

File Claim in North Carolina

www.des.nc.gov

(888) 737-0259

File Claim in South Carolina

www.dew.sc.gov

(866) 831-1724