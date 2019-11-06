Unhappy customer comes forward following FOX 46 report, says repairman banned from doing work in NC was at his home last week

The repairman who told FOX 46 investigative reporter, Morgan Frances, he was retired is seemingly still taking on new customers.

“Seeing it on the news just made it even worse, you know, I was like 'oh, no!'” said John Frivold.

Frivold and his wife were watching FOX 46 when they saw a familiar face. They say John Jackson was at their house to repair their dishwasher and oven just a week ago.

“He told us it would be 99 dollars,” Frivold said, “and he gave us a statement with a letterhead on it from Signature.”

That’s the last time they heard from him, though.

“Never came back to us,” Frivold said. “Never called us. No response,” he said.

The couple says Jackson was at their house a week ago (on October 28th); nearly two weeks before that, he promised FOX 46 anchor Morgan Frances he was officially retired.

Advertisement

"I'm not doing jobs anymore. I'm retired,” Jackson said.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein sued Jackson and, per a court order, he’s not allowed to perform or advertise for repair jobs currently in the state of North Carolina. After FOX 46’s story showed him responding to our call for service, a rep with the Attorney General’s office says they “plan to seek contempt proceedings against Mr. Jackson due to his violation of the injunction.”

FOX 46 still hasn’t heard from any police departments as to why Jackson hasn’t been arrested, despite his numerous warrants.

Customers, however, are waiting for the hammer to fall.

“If you got that many warrants against you,” Frivold said, “I'm sorry, but you're not going to get away from them.”

If you’re experiencing a similar situation, give FOX 46 a call so we can get results. You can also file a police report, and file an online complaint with the Attorney General by clicking here.