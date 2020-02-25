Unimpressed newborn is an entire mood in viral photo

A baby just minutes old showed she wasn’t having any of it with a grimace at doctors that has gone viral on Facebook.

Isabela Pereira de Jesus was born at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 13, according to news.com.au. Her mother hired local professional photographer, Rodrigo Kuntsmann, to capture the birth via C-section.

He ended up taking a hilarious image of Isabela in a mood before doctors even cut her umbilical cord.

The national outlet reported that doctors were trying to get Isabela to cry before cutting her umbilical cord, but were clearly unsuccessful judging by her unamused face in the photo. She did not start crying until after her cord was cut, according to the publication.

Kuntsmann shared the funny image on his professional Facebook page with the caption: “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.