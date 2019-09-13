Union County deputies continue search for suspect who stabbed 13-year-old on walking trail

Deputies in Union County continue to search for the suspect in what they are calling a random stabbing against a 13-year-old boy on a jog in his neighborhood.

Deputies tell FOX 46 Charlotte they returned to the Weddington Chase neighborhood Friday to look not only for the suspect, but also try to collect as much video of him as they could from doorbell and security cameras.

Thursday night deputies say a 13-year-old boy was jogging along a trail in the neighborhood when he was stabbed by a complete stranger.

“There had been no conversation, no encounter between the two prior to this,” said Tony Underwood from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Union County deputies say they were called to the neighborhood around 7:15 Thursday night. The 13-year-old told investigators he spotted the suspect across a pond while on the trail. He was then reportedly approached from behind and stabbed just under his shoulder blade.

Although injured, deputies say the boy was able to run to a nearby home for help. He was also able to provide investigators with a solid description of the suspect.

Deputies are looking for an 18-year-old with blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and running shoes with no socks.

No one witnessed the attack, but neighbors tell investigators they saw the suspect that evening.

“So far we have had good information. We have had a lot of leads that have come in. We have not positively identified this suspect, but we are still working in that direction,” said Underwood.

Deputies say at last check the 13-year-old was still in a Charlotte hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.