Union County high school teacher reportedly told students VP Pence should be 'shot in the head'

A Union County high school teacher is under investigation after reportedly making comments saying the vice president should be shot.

The Cuthbertson High School teacher called out VP Mike Pence while he was visiting NC, allegedly telling her students he should be "shot in the head."

The Union County Sheriff's Office says it's passed this information along to the Secret Service to investigate.

The teacher, who FOX 46 is not naming at this time, allegedly made the comments to students the same week the vice president was in town to campaign for congressional elect Dan Bishop.

"This is the Vice President of the United States. He's an elected official,” said Firas Obeid.

Obeid, a parent of two Cuthbertson students says, while he's not necessarily a Pence supporter, it's ridiculous to speak of shooting the VP.

"Affiliation to a specific party does not entitle us to make statement like that to anyone,” said Obeid.

Especially when the statements were allegedly made to students.

"You should not be bringing in those type of viewpoints to your job."

Union County GOP Chair Allison Powers isn't going as far as asking for the teacher to be fired, but says she trusts the school board will take appropriate action.

“To just wish that kind of violence on anybody is just way out of bounds,” said Powers.

School board chair Melissa Merrell did not return FOX 46's request for comment. District 3 representative Gary Sides, however, posted on Facebook saying, "I can assure you it will be taken seriously."

FOX 46 has reached out to the Secret Service but have not been given an official statement.

