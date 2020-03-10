Union County K-9 'Kamil' tracks fleeing fugitive wanted on felony charges

article

Union County K-9 'Kamil' helped track down a fleeing fugitive who was wanted for several years on felony charges.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Sam Clark responded to Clarksville Campground Road Monday afternoon on March 9 to assist the Warrant Squad with service of an Order for Arrest on felony charges.

The suspect, Bennie Lee Heath Jr., 37, ran away from deputies into a wooded area. After a track of approximately 500 yards, 'Kamil' located Heath and he was taken into custody without incident.

Bennie Lee Heath Jr., 37. Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC

Heath had reportedly been avoiding warrant service for several years. He's now being held at the Union County Jail.