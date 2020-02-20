Union County man arrested following vehicle pursuit

article

A Union County man suspected in a bank robbery was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Thursday, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were called to the Sun Trust Bank in Indian Trail around 4 p.m. Thursday where it was reported that there had been a robbery. Witnesses described the suspect as possibly a white man, wearing a hat, sunglasses, a dark jacket and possibly a fake beard.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Versa. Deputies responded to the call spotted a Versa with a 30-day tag near the bank about two minutes after the call came in.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued. Police followed the suspect through Pineville and eventually out to US 521 and into South Carolina.

The suspect rammed a Union County Sheriff's Office patrol car before the chase ended near Southern Spirits in Indian Land, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and will be facing numerous charges upon his release, according to the Sheriff's Office. His identity will be released after he is formally charged.