Union County neighbors boiling, buying bottled water as E. Coli advisory remains in effect

Neighbors in Union County are scouring stores for bottles and jugs of water, and being forced to boil water from their tap after a sample tested positive for E. Coli this week.

They say this couldn’t have come at a worse time, with people already being told to wash their hands more often, and stocking up on items amid fears of quarantine.

The rush for bottled water started early Thursday morning not long after county leaders issued the boil water advisory. Lines spilled into the parking lots across the area.

"I was the first person a long with another lady. We both talked about it and said we better go ahead and stand here and I was a little before 7 a.m. and they open at 9 a.m.,” said Donald Kingcade, an Indian Trail resident.

UNION COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, OFFICES CLOSED AFTER E. COLI FOUND IN DRINKING WATER

Public works staff tell FOX 46 the water sample that tested positive for E. Coli was taken near the intersection of U.S. 74 and Gray Fox Road.

The sample was part of routine testing taken from a water spigot on Monday, but the boil water advisory wasn't issued until this morning.

"It was not until 5:00 this morning that we received guidance from the state on the public health side,” Union County Communications Manager Liz Cooper said.

Despite the delays, county leaders say the advisory is out of an abundance of caution.

"We just gotta take care of ourselves, do what we are supposed to do and pray,” Kingcade said.

County leaders say samples are continuing to be taken, but results won't be back until Friday afternoon. Residents should continue to boil water until Friday evening. The advisory does not include Marshville, Wingate, or the city of Monroe as they all have their own independent water source.



