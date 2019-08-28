Union County parents say they weren't notified of changes to bus stops

FOX 46 is trying to get results and answers for parents of the Crismark neighborhood in Union County after changes were made to their children's bus stops.

Parents tell FOX 46 they feel the changes put their kids in danger, and they say it was all done without any notice.

"It makes no sense," said Mark King.

School buses are back on the streets, and some parents in the Crismark Community are demanding answers after they say their children's bus stops were changed without any warning.

"My daughter went to open house Thursday and received her bus stop location, which is two-tenths of a mile on the other side," said King. "Her bus didn't show up there, it was changed to here, and we were never notified."

With narrow roads throughout the neighborhood, the Union County Transportation Department initially warned residents that if the street parking issue wasn't dealt with, the bus stops would be changed. However, signage now shows parking on the streets is not allowed and includes times when it’s prohibited.

"Signs were posted, so from our perspective, it was remedied," King said.

Advertisement

So with the streets now cleared of cars and the Sheriff's Office saying it will ticket illegally parked vehicles, parents are frustrated that changes were still made to where their children are picked up and dropped off. Changes they say are concerning, especially for elementary school kids.

"It's unsafe for them to be walking so far from their homes and it puts a hard strain on the parents. They weren't given any warning. I didn't find out my son's bus stop was moved until open house, three days before school started," said Lori Telesco.

Some students are being picked up as far as a half a mile from their homes.

"Some children are walking alone in the dark," King said.

Neighbors say this is all a part of a bigger issue that they want to see resolved. They say the narrow roads also make it hard for emergency vehicles to get through.

"We pay taxes and have 1,000 houses in here, and that's a lot of property tax going to the schools," said King.

FOX 46 made a call to the Union County Schools Transportation Director, we are waiting to hear back.