Union County Public Schools expecting bus driver shortage Friday

Union County Public Schools is expecting a bus driver shortage on Friday, as they believe many of them will not be working over compensation concerns.

The school system says they're unsure exactly how many drivers will be absent, and are reaching out to teachers and other staff members for help covering the routes. They say they're also speaking with the drivers to better understand their concerns.

"We value our bus drivers and our entire transportation team as they help to ensure our students arrive safely to school," UCPS said in a message to parents.

Parents in the district received calls Thursday evening alerting them to the issue, and warning them that there may be delays at bus stops and longer than ususal rides.

"There is a possibility that there will be an increase in bus driver absences tomorrow and we want families to be prepared. UCPS, like other districts, is experiencing a bus driver shortage. Staff is working each day to recruit additional drivers to eliminate vacancies," the message also said.

Parents are encouraged to monitor the Here Comes the Bus app, and watch for announcements from the school.