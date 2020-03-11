Union County school officials cancel out-of-state trip 12 hours before departure; no refunds for parents

Some Union County parents are upset after the school district made the decision to cancel the trip over coronavirus concerns with no guarantee that there would be refunds for the hundreds of dollars they put down.

The district told FOX 46 that the principal is working with the travel agency hoping to get parents a refund, but one upset dad is not too hopeful.

“I don't understand how you can book a trip, get the kids excited about a trip and then at the last minute pull the rug out from under their feet so to speak,” parent Mike Simpson said.

His 13-year-old, along with about 500 other students, teachers and chaperones, was supposed to be in Washington D.C.

“My son's never been to D.C. he was excited about going,” said Simpson.

But instead, Marvin Ridge Middle School students were stuck in class. UCPS canceled the trip to the nation’s capital over coronavirus concerns less than twelve hours before they were set to leave.

“I appreciate them being cautious, but I think they really jumped the gun,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he put down $615 as a deposit for his son Jordan, to go on the eighth-grade trip. Hundreds were set to travel with Marvin Ridge Middle, but now, no one knows if they'll even get their money back.

“I’m disappointed in the leadership of union county public schools, they didn't give us any options they didn't give us an option of if a student still wanted to go they could basically they said we're just out that money,”

In an email to parents, the travel agency, Orange Sky, said most of its vendors are not offering refunds because there are no travel bans or restrictions in the D.C. area.

In the email, the travel agency also stressed that the last-minute cancellation may cause problems in getting parents their full refunds.

“I think the right thing to do, Union County Public Schools should make sure we are refunded the money in full,” Simpson said.

I asked the school district if they might consider moving the trip to another time and also why they waited until the last minute to cancel. The district did not answer those questions.

UCPS did issue a full statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:

Union County Public Schools takes the health and safety of its students and staff very seriously. Information about Coronavirus has been evolving daily and during this time, UCPS has provided updates to staff and families about a number of areas, including travel.

We understand that this is a difficult situation and that decisions are constantly changing as more information about Coronavirus becomes available. UCPS has been in constant communication with local and state health departments about the virus and have adhered to updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

School leaders are in contact with travel agencies to explore options for refunds and/or exchanges.

Decisions will continue to be made as daily discussions are held with the Union County Health Department and we will adhere to guidance from local, state and federal agencies.

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.